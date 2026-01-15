Bangladeshi mango orchards see early flowering under fog conditions

Mango growers in Rajshahi, Bangladesh, are reporting early flowering in orchards before the end of winter, raising expectations for the upcoming season while also increasing concern about weather-related risks.

In mango-growing areas of Paba Upazila and orchards along the Padma riverbanks in Rajshahi city, early buds have appeared on several varieties, including local indigenous mangoes as well as Bari-4, Bari-11, Amrapali, Ashwina, and Langra. In some orchards, growers estimate that 50 to 70 per cent of trees have already developed blossoms.

According to the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), mango cultivation in Rajshahi covered 19,603 hectares during the 2024-25 fiscal year, with production reaching 249,952 tons. For the 2025-26 season, the cultivation target remains unchanged at 19,603 hectares, while projected output stands at 246,000 tons.

Despite early flowering, growers remain cautious due to persistent cold weather and dense fog. These conditions can increase the risk of fungal diseases and pest pressure during the flowering stage. To manage these risks, farmers are intensifying orchard practices, including irrigation, fertiliser application, weed removal, soil loosening, and the use of fungicides and pesticides.

Paba Upazila grower Shahriar Sayem said the previous season had been affected by fog-related disease pressure. "That experience has made us more cautious this year. Timely irrigation and spraying will help strengthen the blossoms and improve the chances of a good yield," he said.

Another grower, Rabiul Islam Rabi, noted that fog levels remain relatively high this winter, but conditions have not yet disrupted flowering. "We have learned from last year and are taking preventive steps earlier than usual," he added.

Early flowering has also attracted the attention of seasonal orchard traders and intermediaries, who have begun visiting orchards to assess crop potential. However, most traders are waiting for more stable weather before committing to larger purchases.

Rajshahi Mango Traders Association President Saiful Islam stated that early flowering can indicate potential, but weather remains a determining factor. "Ultimately, everything depends on how the weather behaves over the next few months," he said.

From a technical perspective, Rajshahi Fruit Research Centre Chief Scientific Officer Dr Shafiqul Islam noted that flowering is still at an early stage. "If proper orchard management and disease control measures are taken from now on, yields can be good. So far, the weather remains favourable," he said, adding that peak flowering typically occurs in February and March.

DAE Deputy Director Md Nasir Uddin said extension officers are providing ongoing guidance to growers. He noted that pesticide treatments should be applied at least twice annually. "Last year, the average yield was about 12.7 tons per hectare. This season, we aim to raise it slightly to 12.8 tons per hectare," he said.

