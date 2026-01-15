Chile kicks off cherry season with uneven yields and quality

The 2025/26 Chilean cherry season faces specific challenges: The earliest varieties are already being harvested, and the Chinese New Year will be celebrated later than usual, according to María José García, the commercial manager at Joy Wing Mau Group. The company, which will manage roughly 20% of Chilean cherries bound for China this year, notes that most exports have already been shipped before the holiday. As a result, supply will be limited in the days leading up to the celebration, which typically accounts for most demand.

The season has been demanding and complex, mainly due to early varieties with uneven yields and quality that haven't been well received in China because they are too soft, García stated. This mismatch between demand and Chilean fruit supply could limit volumes for the Chinese festival and impact prices.

The market has been notably impacted by expectations of early fruit and the delay caused by the Chinese New Year, which falls on 17 February this year. García states that the fruit available at that time will likely come from southern Chile, where better production conditions have led to higher quality, albeit in smaller quantities.

The manager of Joy Wing Mau Group mentioned that although the new early varieties were intended to bring the harvest forward, they haven't achieved the expected market response. The Santina, a traditional and popular variety among Chinese consumers, remains well accepted. However, other early varieties have performed at or below average, resulting in price declines. Chile is beginning the season with fruit that is less competitive for China, according to García. This situation influences how the business is perceived in such a highly selective market, she added.

García emphasized that the company has broadened its target markets, boosting shipments to Southeast Asia, including South Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Vietnam—markets known for their high quality requirements. She also cautioned that some of these markets, such as Taiwan, are small and volatile, which can lead to sudden price declines.

The executive also emphasized the sector's efforts to improve the size distribution in orchards to produce larger, higher-quality fruit, while acknowledging that variability remains inherent to the business. She also noted that climatic factors such as cold, rain, and pollination challenges have affected the campaign and could impact the final results.

García expects this season's average results to exceed last season's, driven by improvements in orchard management, packaging, and packing operations. However, she warned that performance will hinge on how production and demand develop in the upcoming weeks.

Source: redagricola.com