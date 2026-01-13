Pineapple sector exceeds 12th Malaysia Plan targets

The pineapple sector in Malaysia has expanded under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), according to figures released by the Malaysian Pineapple Industry Board (LPNM). Progress has been reported across seed production, planted area, grower participation, downstream activities, and exports.

LPNM reported seed production of 15.59 million suckers involving 341 participants, compared with an initial target of 18.8 million suckers and 100 participants. Total sucker availability reached 142.81 million, exceeding the 12MP target of 72.25 million and supporting wider access to planting material.

National pineapple planted area reached 4,486.51 hectares, above the 4,000-hectare target, bringing total pineapple cultivation in Malaysia to around 19,000 hectares by November 2025. The number of registered growers increased to 5,473, compared with an initial target of 2,000.

LPNM also reported investment in training and technology adoption. Through its Talent Programme, the board collaborated with 158 institutions, including schools, mosques, and higher education facilities. In addition, 110 technology-focused events were organized nationwide to introduce production and processing methods to entrepreneurs.

Downstream development was reflected in an increase in pineapple-based products. Under the 12MP period, 34 products were developed, compared with an initial target of five, as part of efforts to extend the value chain. Support measures included raw material assistance and grants for small enterprises.

On the production side, LPNM cited examples of commercial-scale farming linked to export markets. In 2025, one plantation reported sales of three million MD2 pineapples, including both fruit and suckers, supplied to domestic markets and export destinations such as Singapore, China, Japan, Bahrain, and Egypt. LPNM also reported the opening of 10 new international markets and the development of four export-compliant facilities.

Looking ahead, LPNM has outlined proposals under the 13th Malaysia Plan. Planned investments total RM291.48 million, equivalent to approximately US$62 million, nearly double the allocation under the 12MP. Proposed projects include supply chain development, production expansion in Sarawak, marketing integration, a pineapple centre of excellence in Kerian, Perak, satellite-based crop monitoring, innovation support, capacity building for grower groups, and third-harvest chain management.

According to LPNM, these measures are intended to support continued expansion of pineapple production, processing, and export activity while addressing structural constraints identified during the current planning period.

Source: New StraitsTimes