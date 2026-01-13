Price rise expected for fruits and vegetables from Iran in Azerbaijan

Recent socio-economic tensions in Iran are affecting Azerbaijan's import markets. Rising inflation, currency depreciation, and logistical disruptions are increasing costs for Iranian exporters, which in turn may influence prices of imported goods in Azerbaijan, particularly fruits, vegetables, nuts, dried fruits, and dates.

Akif Nasirli, chairman of the Center for Liberal Economists, explained that the impact is most noticeable on products with limited alternative suppliers. Prices for fruits and vegetables may rise due to higher domestic prices in Iran, increased transport costs, and border delays, which raise importers' costs.

For nuts and dried fruits, such as almonds, pistachios, and raisins, no sharp price hikes have been observed yet. However, if the situation in Iran persists, gradual price increases may occur in the coming months.

Dates are a particular focus before Ramadan. While Iran remains a major supplier to Azerbaijan, imports also come from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Pakistan, and other countries. Seasonal demand may push prices slightly higher, but supply is expected to remain sufficient due to alternative sources.

In January–October 2024, Azerbaijan imported $509.9 million worth of goods from Iran, mainly fruits and vegetables. Despite potential short-term price pressures, the diversified import structure limits the risk of major price spikes or serious shortages.

Overall, the situation in Iran could cause moderate price increases for some imported foods in Azerbaijan, especially nuts, dried fruits, and dates, but availability is likely to remain stable due to alternative sourcing.

Source: modern.az