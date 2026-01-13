Kazakhstan boosts imports of grapes, melons, and watermelons

Kazakhstan increased fruit and berry imports in January–October 2025 to 655,300 tonnes, up 2.8% year on year, according to LS. The total value of imports reached $329.5 million.

Apples and pears remained the largest import category at 126,200 tonnes, although volumes fell sharply by 28.7%. These fruits were mainly supplied by Poland, China, Belgium, Uzbekistan, and Iran. Imports of pomegranates, kiwi, persimmons, and raspberries also declined by 26% to 42,500 tonnes, with shipments coming from China, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Iran, and Egypt.

Supplies of exotic fruits such as dates, figs, pineapples, mangoes, and avocados remained almost unchanged at 37,500 tonnes. Citrus imports were also stable at 115,800 tonnes, sourced primarily from China, Pakistan, Turkey, Russia, Iran, and Uzbekistan.

At the same time, imports of several fruit categories showed strong growth. Grape imports increased 1.8 times to 102,200 tonnes, supplied mainly by Uzbekistan, China, Tajikistan, Iran, Afghanistan, and Chile. Notably, Kazakhstan also expanded its own grape exports during this period.

Banana imports rose by 27.8% to 85,300 tonnes, with Ecuador remaining the main supplier, while smaller volumes arrived from Colombia and China. Imports of watermelons and melons grew by 23% to 65,200 tonnes, largely from Uzbekistan, China, and Iran.

Purchases of peaches, sweet cherries, plums, and apricots increased by 11.3% to 80,400 tonnes. These fruits were mainly imported from Uzbekistan, China, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.

