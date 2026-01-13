Export potential and economic impact of Tajikistan’s lemons

Lemon cultivation is one of the most profitable segments of agriculture in Tajikistan and has strong potential to support export growth. Tajik lemons remain in demand in foreign markets, primarily in Kazakhstan, Russia, and Belarus, despite a slight decline in export volumes in recent years.

Citrus fruits account for about 5–6% of the country's total agricultural output. The total area of citrus orchards exceeds 5,300 hectares, most of which are lemon plantations. Average yields reach around 150 centners per hectare, while leading farms achieve up to 500 centners per hectare thanks to new varieties developed by Tajik breeders. The Meyer variety dominates production and is cultivated on more than 500 hectares.

Lemon growing is especially important in the Khatlon region, including the Kumsangir district, where up to 90% of the population is involved in citrus cultivation. More than 100 hectares of greenhouses are used for lemon production. Farmers widely apply trench and above-ground growing methods, which are well adapted to local climate conditions and require limited land resources (0.013–0.02 hectares per unit).

The government plans to accelerate sector development under the Horticulture, Viticulture, and Citrus Development Program for 2025–2029. Total funding is estimated at 691 million somoni, including 375 million somoni for 2025–2027. The program предусматривает the establishment of more than 113 hectares of new citrus orchards in Sughd and Khatlon regions, GBAO, and districts of republican subordination, as well as the introduction of modern greenhouse technologies.

Export-oriented lemon production is considered highly efficient. One hectare of lemon orchards can generate 8–10 times more income than other fruit crops. For small and new farmers, a starting area of 0.1 hectare is recommended, allowing the planting of up to 200 trees. Each tree yields between 30 and 100 kilograms of lemons.

In the medium term, Tajikistan aims to increase lemon exports to 7,000 tonnes. With continued state support, improved technologies, and a focus on external markets, lemon cultivation can become a stable source of income for farmers and an important contributor to the country's agricultural exports.

