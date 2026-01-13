South Australian air freight expansion supports fruit exports

South Australia has recorded higher air freight export volumes over the past 12 months, supporting increased shipments of perishable products, including fresh fruit. Government figures show total air-freight exports from the state reached US$231.7 million in the latest year, more than double the lowest levels recorded during the pandemic.

According to South Australian government data, the rise in air freight capacity has also coincided with growth in high-value perishables. While seafood exports such as lobster increased strongly, the expanded flight network has also improved logistics for fruit exporters supplying overseas markets that require short transit times and controlled handling.

The first release of Australian Bureau of Statistics export figures for 2026 confirms that goods worth US$231.7 million were exported by air from South Australia over the past year. This recovery follows efforts by the state government and Adelaide Airport to increase the number of wide-bodied international passenger flights, which provide additional belly-hold cargo capacity.

The South Australian government reported that new and expanded services have changed export routing options, allowing fruit and other perishables to reach destination markets more directly. Reduced transit distances and fewer stopovers have lowered handling time and exposure to logistics risk for exporters.

A government media release stated that wide-bodied passenger aircraft such as the Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 Dreamliner offer around 15 tonnes of cargo capacity per flight. This capacity is used to transport products, including seafood, dairy, and fresh fruit, directly into international markets.

Recent schedule increases by Qatar Airways and Singapore Airlines, along with new or resumed services from Cathay Pacific, China Southern, Emirates, and United Airlines, have expanded Adelaide Airport's international reach. The start of China Eastern services later this year is expected to bring the total number of international carriers operating from Adelaide to 13.

These services provide direct connections to North America, the Middle East, China, and Southeast Asia, which are key destinations for South Australian fruit exports. The improved connectivity supports exporters supplying premium and time-sensitive fruit categories that rely on air freight rather than sea transport.

The data underline the role of international air links in supporting South Australia's fruit export programs, particularly for growers and exporters targeting distant markets with strict quality and delivery requirements.

Source: DCN