Nepalese tomato imports via Mechi border rise 932%

Tomato imports through the Mechi Customs Office in Kakarbhitta, on Nepal's eastern border, increased by 932 percent during the first five months of the 2025/26 fiscal year.

Between August and December, tomatoes worth about NPR 6.85 billion, equivalent to roughly US$51.5 million, were imported from India. According to Ishwor Kumar Humagain, Information Officer at the Mechi Customs Office, a total of 2,676,520 kilograms of tomatoes entered the country during this period, generating around NPR 8.27 million, or about US$62,000, in customs revenue.

During the same period of the previous fiscal year 2024/25, imports through the eastern border totaled only 138,650 kilograms, with a value of NPR 3.73 million, equivalent to about US$28,000. Humagain said that most of Nepal's tomato imports originate from India.

The rise in tomato imports forms part of a broader increase in vegetable imports during the current fiscal year. Overall vegetable imports through the Mechi border reached NPR 1.18 billion, or approximately US$8.9 million, covering a volume of 3.56 million kilograms.

In comparison, vegetable imports during the same period last year amounted to NPR 1.11 billion, or about US$8.4 million, with total volumes of 3.62 million kilograms.

The data highlight a strong year-on-year increase in tomato inflows through the eastern entry point, while total vegetable volumes remained broadly stable, with a moderate rise in import value.

Source: Khabarhub

