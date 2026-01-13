Pakistan seeks lower freight charges for potato and kinnow exports

The Punjab government has approached the federal government of Pakistan to request a reduction in freight charges for the export of potatoes and kinnow, with a focus on shipments routed through Iran. The move aims to address logistical constraints affecting growers and exporters.

The request was discussed during a special meeting of the Agriculture Commission, chaired by Punjab Minister for Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani. The meeting was held at the direction of the Chief Minister of Punjab and was attended by members of the Provincial Assembly, representatives of farmers' organisations, exporters, and potato and kinnow growers.

Speaking at the meeting, Kirmani said the Punjab government was aware of the challenges faced by growers and exporters of both crops and was taking steps to address them. He stated that actions were being taken at different levels to remove obstacles related to exports.

The minister informed participants that the federal government had been formally approached to reduce freight charges for potato and kinnow exports via Iran to facilitate outbound trade. He noted that Punjab accounts for around 95 per cent of national potato and kinnow production, positioning these crops as central to both provincial and national export volumes.

Kirmani said the provincial government was coordinating with the federal authorities to resolve export-related constraints and ensure that production volumes translate into market access. He added that stakeholder input gathered during the meeting would be documented and shared with the federal government to support efforts to streamline export procedures.

The meeting concluded with a review of proposals aimed at supporting farm incomes and export activity through improved logistics and coordination between provincial and federal authorities.

