Tajikistan grape exports to Kazakhstan fall 9.7%

Fruit exports from Tajikistan to Kazakhstan declined in 2025, with lower shipment volumes recorded for grapes and stone fruits. In several fruit categories, Tajikistan did not rank among Kazakhstan's main suppliers.

Data from the LS portal covering January to October 2025 show that Tajikistan remains active in the Kazakh fruit market, but export volumes continue to trail those of neighboring supplier countries.

Grapes remained Tajikistan's main export product. During the first ten months of 2025, Kazakhstan imported 9,400 tonnes of grapes from Tajikistan, representing a year-on-year decline of 9.7 percent. The value of these shipments amounted to about US$3 million.

Stone fruit exports also declined. Shipments of peaches, plums, cherries, and apricots totaled 1,700 tonnes, a volume 2.5 times lower than during the same period last year. The value of imports in this segment was estimated at around US$795,000.

In other fruit categories, Tajikistan was not among Kazakhstan's key suppliers. Apple imports were mainly sourced from China, while watermelon supplies came primarily from Iran. Additional fruit imports were reported from Chile and Algeria.

Overall, Tajikistan's fruit exports to Kazakhstan in 2025 remained concentrated on grapes and stone fruits, with both categories showing lower shipment volumes compared with the previous year.

