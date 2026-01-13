Tainan jujubes enter Singapore market for first time

Jujubes produced in Tainan have entered the Singapore market for the first time, following an initial shipment of fresh fruit dispatched earlier this week.

According to the Tainan City Government, the export is being coordinated by a local fruit and vegetable production cooperative. The main supply comes from a jujube orchard in the Nanxi District operated by farmer Lin Yi-fu (林一夫). The export program also includes passion fruit supplied by the Zuozhen District Farmers' Association and guava sourced from another local cooperative responsible for grading and export handling.

The Tainan City Agriculture Bureau said the fruit has entered Singapore through the high-end channels of Takashimaya department store, where it is positioned within premium fresh produce assortments. The bureau described the shipment as a coordinated effort between growers, cooperatives, and local authorities.

According to the bureau, the jujubes are exported by air under a cold-chain system, with weekly shipments planned to maintain freshness and quality. The same logistics arrangement is used for other participating fruits in the program.

Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) said the seasonal export basket includes jujubes, guava, passion fruit, and Hami melons. He noted that Tainan produces fresh fruit throughout the year, allowing a continuous export offering that varies by season.

The mayor also referred to the broader export calendar, which includes pineapples in spring, mangoes in summer, pomelos in autumn, and jujubes and Hami melons in winter, with the aim of expanding overseas market access for Tainan-grown fruit through established retail channels.

