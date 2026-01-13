Bangladesh targets 10,000 tons of potato exports from Bogura

Traders and exporters in Bogura have set a target to export about 10,000 tons of potatoes during the 2025–26 season. The district is known for vegetable production and supplies agricultural products to markets including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Malaysia, and Nepal.

According to the Department of Agricultural Extension, around 28 vegetable varieties are grown in the district during the winter season and about 20 varieties in summer. Potatoes remain one of the main crops and are widely cultivated in Shajahanpur, Shibganj, Sherpur, Kahalu, and Gabtoli upazilas.

DAE data show that 13,200 hectares were used for winter vegetable cultivation last year, producing about 320,000 tons. For the current season, production is targeted at roughly 300,000 tons across 13,000 hectares, with growers expecting output to exceed this level.

Export activity is concentrated in Shibganj upazila, where vegetables are collected from multiple locations and shipped through Chattogram Port. Several exporters, including the local firm M/s Sagar Traders, are involved in aggregation, grading, and packing for overseas markets.

"Good quality vegetables are collected from Shibganj and surrounding areas, graded, and specially packaged. Each packet weighs more than seven kilograms. It is then taken to Chattogram Port in a covered van and shipped abroad. These vegetables are being exported to seven countries through several agents in the country," said Sagar Hossain, proprietor of M/s Sagar Traders.

Exporters reported confirmed orders this season for about 10,000 tons of potatoes, 5,000 tons of cauliflower and cabbage, and additional volumes of green chilies and tomatoes.

Farmers in the area linked export activity to firmer local market conditions. "This year's potato yield has been good. Due to exports, the prices are also comparatively higher in the market," said Abdul Malek, a farmer from Mokamtala village in Shibganj upazila. Rafiqul Islam from Deuli village added, "We are paying more attention to cultivation after hearing that potatoes will be exported. If exports are regular, our fear of losses will be reduced."

New potatoes are currently trading at around 1,100 to 1,600 taka per maund, equivalent to approximately US$10 to US$15, while prices for stored potatoes are lower. Shibganj Upazila Agriculture Officer Abdul Hannan said advisory services and field supervision are in place to support export quality, while the Bogura Chamber of Commerce and Industry indicated that regular exports could support farm incomes.

