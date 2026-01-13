Egypt opens Uzbekistan market for fresh strawberries

Egypt has opened the Uzbekistan market to its fresh strawberry exports, according to a report by Sada El-Balad, a partner of TV BRICS. The move forms part of efforts to expand export destinations and support agricultural trade.

The announcement was made by Alaa Farouk, Egypt's Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation. He pointed to coordinated work by the national plant quarantine authority and agricultural services to secure market access and meet Uzbekistan's phytosanitary requirements. Export protocols and technical guidelines have now been issued and shared with Egyptian producers.

"The opening of the Uzbekistan market confirms the international recognition of Egyptian produce quality," the Minister said. He added that the national quarantine system operates with digital procedures aimed at reducing processing times and supporting the delivery of fresh produce to overseas markets.

The market opening follows earlier access agreements reached with the Philippines, Mexico, and Venezuela. These steps reflect Egypt's broader strategy to diversify its agricultural export portfolio beyond established destinations.

Fresh strawberry exports from Egypt continued to grow over the past season. By the end of 2025, export volumes reached around 62,133 tonnes, representing the highest level recorded for the sector. Authorities indicated that further work is ongoing to secure additional export markets for Egyptian agricultural products and maintain growth in overseas shipments.

Source: TV BRICS