Indian Bartronics acquires majority stake in fresh produce brand Ayou

Bartronics India Ltd has received board approval to acquire a 51 per cent stake in Ayou, the fresh produce brand operated by Shree NagaNarasimha Pvt Ltd. The move marks Bartronics' entry into organised agri trade and forms part of its Project Avio Agritech.

The investment is intended to expand Bartronics' footprint across the fresh produce value chain, including aggregation, processing, and trade. Ayou sources fruits and vegetables directly from farmers, farmer producer organisations, mandis, and collection centres. The company carries out grading and processing before supplying organised quick commerce and modern retail platforms.

Ayou currently supplies buyers including Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, BigBasket, Ninjacart, and More Retail. The Bengaluru-based operation runs a 6,000 sq. ft. processing and grading facility with a capacity of up to 900 tonnes per month, supported by sourcing hubs and collection centres across multiple agricultural regions.

Commenting on the transaction, N. Vidhya Sagar Reddy, managing director of Bartronics India Ltd, said: "Ayou brings an established operating platform with strong off-take relationships across quick commerce and modern retail. It allows us to scale alongside an existing demand base today while building capabilities in aggregation, value addition, exports, and agri-commerce over time."

According to the companies, demand from organised buyers has remained firm, but Ayou's growth has been limited by working capital availability and scale. Bartronics' investment is expected to support higher aggregation volumes, expansion of processing capacity, and improved trade cycles. The companies also indicated plans to add new stock-keeping units and focus on processing-led categories with higher margins.

Ayou is led by co-founders K Ramagopal and Anand Kumar. With the transaction, Bartronics stated that it has moved from strategy formulation to on-ground execution under Project Avio Agritech, establishing a base across organised fresh produce, processing, and agri trade.

The two companies are also jointly assessing export opportunities. Dubai is being evaluated as a potential hub for agri exports, with a focus on premium fruits and vegetables.

No financial value for the stake acquisition was disclosed.

