Georgia’s persimmon exports fall sharply while imports begin

Georgia exported 3,294 tonnes of persimmons for $1.6 million, down 52.2% in volume and 48.1% in value compared with the previous year.
Russia remains the main market, receiving 1,600 tonnes valued at $1.6 million. Other export destinations included Ukraine with 520 tonnes ($387,000), Armenia 611.8 tonnes ($310,400), Belarus 76.3 tonnes ($80,000), Moldova 61.7 tonnes ($43,200), and Turkey 102.7 tonnes ($38,000).
On the import side, Georgia purchased 41.1 tonnes of persimmons for $17,700 from Uzbekistan and the Netherlands, after having no imports in the first 11 months of the previous year.
