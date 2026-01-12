Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Georgia’s persimmon exports fall sharply while imports begin

Georgia exported 3,294 tonnes of persimmons for $1.6 million, down 52.2% in volume and 48.1% in value compared with the previous year.

Russia remains the main market, receiving 1,600 tonnes valued at $1.6 million. Other export destinations included Ukraine with 520 tonnes ($387,000), Armenia 611.8 tonnes ($310,400), Belarus 76.3 tonnes ($80,000), Moldova 61.7 tonnes ($43,200), and Turkey 102.7 tonnes ($38,000).

On the import side, Georgia purchased 41.1 tonnes of persimmons for $17,700 from Uzbekistan and the Netherlands, after having no imports in the first 11 months of the previous year.

Source: bizzone.info

