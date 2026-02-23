New Zealand intensifies surveillance after Queensland fruit fly find in Auckland

Biosecurity measures remain in place following the detection of a single male Queensland fruit fly in Mt Roskill, Auckland. Authorities report that no additional fruit flies have been found as intensified surveillance continues, including frequent trap checks and inspection of locally grown fruit.

Mike Inglis, Biosecurity New Zealand Commissioner North, said monitoring efforts have been expanded with additional traps installed and fruit testing underway. "Our team was busy all weekend finishing the installation of signs, additional traps, and fruit disposal bins, and sharing information with the community at local markets," he said.

© Biosecurity New Zealand

Controlled waste disposal measures have been implemented within the affected area. "Special bins are in place in the controlled area for fruit and vegetable waste disposal. There is one for each household in Zone A, and bins are publicly available right across Zone B. We've shared an interactive map today showing the location of those Zone B bins, where you can search for your nearest bins based on your address."

A specialist team is operating a mobile laboratory in the area to examine fruit for signs of Queensland fruit fly activity. "We have a specialist team working in a mobile laboratory in the area, collecting and inspecting fruit for evidence of Queensland fruit fly," said Mr Inglis. "Since Friday, they have sliced and examined nearly 55kg of fruit, and it is pleasing that we still have no indication of an established breeding population."

Legal controls were introduced last week to restrict the movement of fruit and vegetables in and out of the controlled area, aimed at preventing the spread of any additional fruit flies. Signs have been installed at all road entry and exit points to inform residents and visitors of the restrictions.

Mr Inglis acknowledged local cooperation with the response. "I want to thank the local community for their support for our work so far. In the previous 14 occasions we've found fruit flies in New Zealand, we've successfully eradicated them with the help of our horticulture sector partners and local communities, so it's important everyone plays their part," he said.

Biosecurity New Zealand continues to monitor the situation and has advised that further updates will be provided as surveillance progresses.

Source: Scoop