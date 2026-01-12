South Korean potato prices rise on lower supply and quality issues

Potato prices in South Korea have risen sharply over the past year, reflecting lower supply and poorer quality. The higher price environment is already influencing foodservice menus, with reports of reduced potato portions in prepared dishes as operators adjust to higher input costs. Market participants expect prices to remain elevated until open-field spring potatoes enter the market in May.

Wholesale potato prices reached 64,300 won (US$48) per 20 kilograms on January 7, according to the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation's Agricultural Products Price Information. This represents a year-on-year increase of 39.37% from 46,135 won (US$34). On a month-on-month basis, prices rose 32.78% from 48,426 won (US$36).

Supply constraints are the main driver behind the higher prices. As prices for alternative crops such as carrots and radishes improved, some growers reduced potato plantings. In Jeju, heavy rainfall shortly after planting affected crop establishment, further limiting output. These factors combined to reduce market availability.

Autumn potato acreage and production declined sharply. According to the Korea Rural Economic Institute's publication "Potato, December 2025 Edition," autumn potato cultivation area fell to 948 hectares, down 56.3% year on year. Production dropped to around 13,000 tonnes, representing a decrease of 53.0% compared with the previous year and 52.3% compared with the multi-year average. Shipment volumes were also down 9.0% year on year, tightening supply into the wholesale channel.

Quality issues have added to price pressure. In Gangwon, the main highland potato production area, drought and high temperatures during the previous summer reduced yields and affected tuber quality. National Data Office figures show highland potato production declined to 114,307 tonnes, down 9.5% from 126,339 tonnes the year before. This marks the lowest level since 2018.

Potato prices are expected to remain firm in the coming months. Choi Junhyeok of the Korea Rural Economic Institute said, "At this time of year, potato shipments are low, so prices usually rise. However, last year's total potato production dropped significantly, causing the price increase to be larger than in other years." He added, "From January to March, before open-field spring potatoes are shipped, prices are likely to remain higher than last year. Once open-field spring potatoes start shipping in May, the increased supply should improve conditions and stabilize prices."

Broader vegetable prices are also rising, partly linked to adverse weather. As of January 7, retail prices for green leaf lettuce reached 1,405 won (US$1.05) per 100 grams, up 25.45% year on year. Young napa cabbage prices increased 39.68% to 4,428 won (US$3.30) per kilogram. The Bank of Korea has warned that extreme weather events continue to add upward pressure to food prices, with temperature shocks influencing inflation trends.

