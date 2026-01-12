Cold delays harvest and lifts Dhaka vegetable prices

The winter vegetable market in Dhaka, Bangladesh, has recorded higher prices over recent days, with several staple products increasing by US$0.09 to US$0.18 per kilogram. Even tomatoes, which are in peak season, are trading at levels that many buyers struggle to afford, while prices for new potatoes have risen sharply, increasing demand for older stocks.

Prices for old potatoes, however, have remained largely stable.

Traders link the price movements to prolonged cold conditions, which have delayed harvesting activities. Lower inflows into Dhaka markets have tightened supply and supported higher prices. "It is peak season now, so the market will stabilise once temperatures rise slightly," said a local trader.

New potatoes are currently selling at around US$0.27 to US$0.32 per kilogram, while old potatoes are priced between US$0.14 and US$0.18 per kilogram. Farmers and traders point to labour shortages as a key factor, as workers are reluctant to enter the fields during periods of cold weather and dense fog.

According to the Meteorological Office, a mild cold wave has affected northern districts for more than a week. Daytime and nighttime temperatures remain close together, intensifying the cold experience. These conditions have slowed field operations, contributing to labour constraints and delaying the harvest of early potato varieties.

"The supply of potatoes in the market has decreased," said Azahar Ali, a Dinajpur-based potato wholesaler. "Even big traders are struggling to meet demand in Dhaka. That's why prices of new potatoes have risen, while old potatoes are being used to meet buyer demand."

A market survey conducted on Sunday, 11th January at Nakhalpara, Agargaon Raw Market, and Karwan Bazar showed higher prices across multiple products. Beans are now priced at approximately US$0.36 to US$0.64 per kilogram, up from US$0.27 to US$0.45. Radish prices rose by about US$0.09 per kilogram to around US$0.36 to US$0.41. Brinjal is trading at US$0.45 to US$0.55 per kilogram. Cauliflower prices have also increased from previous levels of US$0.23 to US$0.27 per medium-sized head. Other vegetables, including palol, green chillies, tomatoes, and cucumbers, have followed a similar pattern. Palol is priced at US$0.91 to US$1.18 per kilogram, green chillies at US$0.73 to US$0.91, tomatoes at US$0.91 to US$1.09, and cucumbers at US$0.73 to US$0.82 per kilogram. Traders attribute tomato price pressure to slow ripening caused by persistent fog.

Producers in northern growing areas report ongoing harvesting delays. Shah Alam, a farmer from Dhunat in Bogura, said, "Before noon, the sun cannot even be seen. Due to the cold, people are reluctant to go to the fields, reducing the quantity of vegetables harvested."

Market observers expect the situation to ease once temperatures increase and harvesting resumes. Until then, higher prices are likely to persist, with lower-income consumers most affected by current winter vegetable costs.

