Himachal persimmon production expands as apple orchards decline

In Himachal Pradesh's Kullu region, persimmon is increasingly replacing apples as growers respond to changing climatic and market conditions. Several farmers have reduced apple acreage in favour of persimmon, citing lower maintenance requirements, shorter harvest cycles, and better price realisation.

In Kullu, farmer Sachin Thakur's family previously managed more than 1,000 apple trees. Today, only 200 to 300 remain, while nearly 1,000 persimmon plants now dominate their 7.5 to 8.75-hectare orchard. Income generation is concentrated in a three-month harvest window from October to early January. "Our seasonal earnings are on par with JEE packages," Thakur said.

Persimmon cultivation in Himachal began about a decade ago as a diversification response after apples began showing stress linked to temperature changes. The shift is most visible in Kullu, with expansion also reported in neighbouring districts such as Mandi.

"Persimmon was introduced as a diversification crop when apples began showing stress due to temperature changes," said Raj Kumar, deputy director of the Himachal horticulture department. "It has a shorter harvest cycle, better price realisation, and growing demand in domestic markets."

State data show that the persimmon area expanded from 403 hectares in 2013–14 to 624 hectares in 2022–23. Production increased from 519 metric tonnes to 1,201 metric tonnes over the same period, with current season output estimated at around 1,400 metric tonnes. Kullu district accounts for nearly 90 per cent of the state's production.

Farmers report that persimmon performs better than apples in lower and mid-altitude zones. Environmentalist and farmer Guman Singh noted that apples now struggle below around 6,000 feet, while persimmons remain productive. "Apple trees need regular medicines, fertilisers, multiple sprays, and constant pruning," Singh said. "With persimmons, you plant them, do some basic pruning, add fertiliser occasionally, and the rest they manage on their own."

Price development has supported the crop's expansion. A decade ago, persimmons reportedly traded at around US$0.24 per kilogram. Current market prices are quoted at roughly US$3.00 to US$3.60 per kilogram. Thakur said that late in the season, he still held produce worth around US$4,800 to US$6,000.

Despite higher output, growers point to gaps in post-harvest handling. In Churla alone, farmers estimate that around 1,000 crates are lost each season due to overripening. "When the fruit softens, it cannot be sold, but it could be used to make candies or other products," said farmer Gopal Krishan.

Growers also note that market development has been driven largely by private traders and wholesalers rather than public extension services. "Earlier, the seasonal turnover used to be in lakhs, and now it's in crores," said Prashant Kumar of MSI Fragrance Fresh Fruit Pvt Ltd.

As apple cultivation continues to retreat in lower altitudes, persimmon is becoming the main orchard crop across parts of Kullu, Banjar, and Ani, reshaping production patterns in Himachal Pradesh.

