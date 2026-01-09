Sirdaryo melons to be processed for industrial use in China

Melons from Uzbekistan's Sirdaryo region will now be processed for industry after international tests recognized "Obinovvot" and "Joraqand" varieties as high-quality raw materials for China. Laboratory tests at Pan Pan Foods in Fujian province showed that these varieties maintain their natural qualities, cleanliness, aroma, and sweetness even when cooled to 85 degrees, making them ideal for large-scale processing.

In 2025, melons of the "Oq urug'," "Obinovvot," "Ko'kcha," and "Joraqand" varieties from Sirdaryo were analyzed, and "Obinovvot" and "Joraqand" stood out for their high quality. The results were discussed in detail during a service visit to China by a Sirdaryo delegation in October last year, focusing on industrial processing and production of various food products from melons.

An investment agreement worth $25 million was reached with Pan Pan Foods to establish a modern processing plant in one of Sirdaryo's districts. Final discussions on production parameters are ongoing, with project implementation planned for 2026–2027.

Experts note that industrial processing of melons will significantly increase income for farmers and households. The initiative, combined with quality seed provision and the adoption of intensive agricultural technologies, could potentially double the current earnings of melon producers in the region.

Source: uza.uz