Kyrgyzstan increases vegetable imports from China by 70% in first ten months 2025

Kyrgyzstan significantly increased its imports of vegetables from China during the first ten months of 2025, according to data from the National Statistical Committee.

Overall, Kyrgyzstan imported 10,648 tonnes of vegetables during the reporting period, valued at USD 8.6 million. This compares with 8,521 tonnes worth USD 6.1 million imported in January–October 2024.

China remained the leading supplier, accounting for over half of Kyrgyzstan's total vegetable imports in terms of both volume and value in 2025. Imports from China amounted to 5,847 tonnes worth USD 5.6 million, compared with 3,445 tonnes valued at USD 3.1 million in the same period of 2024. This represents a 70% year-on-year increase in physical volume.

Uzbekistan ranked second, supplying 4,322 tonnes valued at USD 2.5 million, up from 3,960 tonnes worth USD 1.9 million a year earlier.

Imports from Iran declined to 415 tonnes in 2025 from 982 tonnes in the same period of 2024, with the import value also falling to USD 0.4 million.

Kazakhstan's shipments dropped to 25 tonnes from 132 tonnes year-on-year, with a value of USD 0.08 million.

Russia supplied 24 tonnes valued at USD 0.06 million.

Afghanistan exported 14 tonnes worth USD 0.01 million.

For comparison, in January–October 2024, vegetable imports also included shipments from Turkey, which supplied 2 tonnes valued at USD 1,000, while Russia and Afghanistan were not among the suppliers during that period.

In 2025, Kyrgyzstan expanded exports of fruit and vegetable products, including entry into the Chinese market. The first shipment, consisting of 23 tonnes of dried apricots, has already been delivered to China, while preparations are underway to begin vegetable exports. In addition, exports of dried fruits are being promoted through the Wildberries marketplace, supporting broader market access and the use of digital sales channels.

