Azerbaijan’s mandarin imports drop while exports rise in January–October 2025

In January–October 2025, Azerbaijan imported 5,815 tonnes of mandarins worth USD 4.2 million, down 50% by volume and 48% by value compared with the same period in 2024. The main supplier was Turkey with 4,914 tonnes valued at USD 3.55 million (-39% by volume, -37% by value).
Followed by:
- Iran (521 tonnes, USD 375,000; +61% by volume, +65% by value);
- Egypt (162 tonnes, USD 130,000; -47% by volume, -46% by value);
- Pakistan (107.5 tonnes, USD 86,000; -55% by volume, -54% by value);
- South Africa (59 tonnes, USD 47,000; +5% by volume, +2% by value).
During the same period, Azerbaijan exported 841 tonnes of mandarins worth USD 372,000, more than doubling both volume (+2.5 times) and value (+2.2 times) compared with January–October 2024. Russia remained the main export market with 839.8 tonnes valued at USD 371,100, while Kazakhstan received 1 tonne valued at USD 500. In 2024, 98.6% of Azerbaijan's 2,342.7 tonnes of exported mandarins went to Russia.
Source: abc.az