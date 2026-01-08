Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Azerbaijan’s mandarin imports drop while exports rise in January–October 2025

In January–October 2025, Azerbaijan imported 5,815 tonnes of mandarins worth USD 4.2 million, down 50% by volume and 48% by value compared with the same period in 2024. The main supplier was Turkey with 4,914 tonnes valued at USD 3.55 million (-39% by volume, -37% by value).

Followed by:

  • Iran (521 tonnes, USD 375,000; +61% by volume, +65% by value);
  • Egypt (162 tonnes, USD 130,000; -47% by volume, -46% by value);
  • Pakistan (107.5 tonnes, USD 86,000; -55% by volume, -54% by value);
  • South Africa (59 tonnes, USD 47,000; +5% by volume, +2% by value).

During the same period, Azerbaijan exported 841 tonnes of mandarins worth USD 372,000, more than doubling both volume (+2.5 times) and value (+2.2 times) compared with January–October 2024. Russia remained the main export market with 839.8 tonnes valued at USD 371,100, while Kazakhstan received 1 tonne valued at USD 500. In 2024, 98.6% of Azerbaijan's 2,342.7 tonnes of exported mandarins went to Russia.

Source: abc.az

