Tasmanian cherry export season to be launched in Taiwan

An official event marking the start of the Tasmanian export cherry season will be held on Friday, 9 January in Taipei, Taiwan. Taiwan remains Tasmania's largest export market for cherries, and the event coincides with the peak period of the Tasmanian season.

The launch will bring together representatives from the Tasmanian cherry sector, Fruit Growers Tasmania, Cherry Growers Australia, and Austrade. It is the final export season launch event for Australian cherries this season and signals the six-week lead-up to Lunar New Year celebrations.

© Fruit Growers Tasmania

Importers and buyers in Taiwan will attend the event, which highlights the timing of Tasmanian cherry shipments ahead of increased seasonal demand. In Taiwan, as in many Asian markets, the Lunar New Year marks an important period for gift-giving, with fresh fruit commonly exchanged during family gatherings.

Peter Cornish, CEO of Fruit Growers Tasmania and board member of Cherry Growers Australia, said the Tasmanian season started later this year due to weather conditions. "We had a slow start to the cherry season this year in Tasmania. A cool spring and early summer have delayed fruit ripening, but thankfully, this delay will mean ideal timing for late January and early February Lunar New Year celebrations!" he said.

Cornish added that the launch is an opportunity to engage with Taiwanese trade partners. "It's an honour to participate in this event on behalf of Tasmanian growers who are busy in their orchards packing delicious fresh red cherries to send to Taiwan," he said. He also noted the role of importers and retailers in supporting Tasmanian cherry exports.

An address from Tasmanian Deputy Premier and Minister for Trade Guy Barnett will be shared during the event, recognising the importance of Taiwan as an export destination. Tasmania is currently the only region in Australia approved to export cherries to Taiwan due to its recognised pest-free status, which the Tasmanian Government continues to maintain.

The Taiwan season launch is supported through collaboration between Austrade, Cherry Growers Australia, Fruit Growers Tasmania, and Hort Innovation.

© Fruit Growers TasmaniaFor more information:

Peter Cornish

Fruit Growers Tasmania

Tel: +61 (0) 429 588 481

Email: [email protected]

www.fruitgrowerstas.org.au