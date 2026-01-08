Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Georgia’s kiwi imports and exports decline in January–November 2025

In January–November 2025, Georgia imported 1,941 tonnes of kiwis worth USD 1.3 million, down 11.4% in volume and 8.5% in value compared with 2,192 tonnes worth USD 1.2 million during the same period in 2024.

The main supplier was Iran with 1,618 tonnes valued at USD 940,000, followed by the Netherlands (43 tonnes, USD 172,000), Turkey (189 tonnes, USD 139,000), China (83 tonnes, USD 79,000), and Russia (5 tonnes, USD 4,000).

Georgian kiwi exports also fell, with 154 tonnes sold for USD 430,000, compared with 229 tonnes worth USD 525,000 in January–November 2024. Exports were limited to two markets: Japan, which purchased 127 tonnes for USD 344,000, and Armenia, with 27 tonnes worth USD 86,000.

Source: bm.ge

