Additional funding allocated for processing off-grade mandarins in Georgia

In late December, an additional GEL 2.6 million has been allocated to support the processing of off-grade mandarins in Georgia's Adjara region. The funding is intended to facilitate the handling of citrus fruit that does not meet fresh-market quality standards and is directed to processing facilities. Under the scheme, processors receive a per-kilogram payment for fruit delivered for processing, provided they purchase the product from growers at a minimum price.

The director of Agroinvest Service, Vazha Mkurnalidze, noted that the measure does not address the underlying production and logistics challenges facing citrus growers.

According to Mkurnalidze, between 30% and 50% of mandarin harvests in parts of Guria and Kobuleti are affected by pests. While the fruit may be of adequate size, quality damage makes a large share unsuitable for the fresh market. As a result, significant volumes are redirected to processing, with supply exceeding expectations at the start of the season.

Logistical constraints further complicate the situation. The region currently operates only one processing plant, which limits capacity and leads to long waiting times for farmers. Producers also face additional transport costs, which reduce net returns and make sales economically marginal. In many cases, farmers choose to sell at low prices rather than risk losing the entire harvest.

Mkurnalidze pointed out that high demand for processing, combined with limited infrastructure, highlights structural bottlenecks in the citrus value chain. He noted that processing facilities can handle between 50 and 200 tonnes per day, depending on operating conditions, which is insufficient during peak supply periods.

Support for off-grade mandarins has been in place for several years. However, growers continue to report difficulties in marketing their produce. In the 2025 season, low purchase prices and limited buyer capacity remain the main challenges for citrus producers.

