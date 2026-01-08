Australia benchmarks avocado quality in Asian retail markets

Australian avocado growers and exporters are set to participate in a new research project aimed at assessing and improving fruit quality in export markets. According to the Hort Stats Handbook, Australian avocado exports doubled from the 2022/23 season to 2023/24, increasing the focus on quality management as volumes expand.

The project is being delivered by Applied Horticultural Research in collaboration with Avocados Australia and is funded by Hort Innovation. It will involve weekly monitoring of avocado quality on retail shelves in Hong Kong and Kuala Lumpur over a two-year period. The assessments will focus on fruit condition at the point of sale.

© Hort Innovation

Data collected from retail monitoring will be linked to supply chain information to identify where quality defects or damage may occur. The aim is to provide feedback to growers and exporters to support adjustments in harvest timing, handling, logistics, and export practices.

Brett Fifield, CEO of Hort Innovation, said, "Delivering a premium eating experience is the key to building demand for Australian avocados in competitive export markets. This project gives our industry the tools to measure, benchmark, and improve fruit quality at the point of sale, helping growers and exporters make informed decisions, strengthen relationships with international retailers, and build trust with consumers overseas."

John Tyas, CEO of Avocados Australia, said the project demonstrates the sector's focus on consistency in export quality. "Ensuring that the industry can supply quality avocados all year round is one of our key global commitments, and this R&D investment demonstrates how serious we are about this commitment," he said.

The benchmarking exercise will also include avocados from other exporting countries, including Mexico, Peru, Chile, Kenya, and the United States. This comparison is intended to provide context on quality, pricing, and shelf performance within Asian retail markets.

Adam Goldwater, General Manager at Applied Horticultural Research and project lead, said, "Through real-time data collection, we're giving Australian growers and exporters unprecedented visibility into how their fruit performs in-market. This approach not only helps identify and address quality issues quickly but also supports continuous improvement and innovation across the supply chain."

The project, identified as AV24015, is funded through the avocado industry research and development levy administered by Hort Innovation, with additional contributions from the Australian Government.

