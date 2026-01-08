Indian Uttarakhand apple crop threatened by lack of snowfall

Farmers in India's Uttarakhand state are dealing with ongoing pressure as changing weather patterns affect agriculture and horticulture. During the current winter period, rainfall and snowfall have been largely absent, raising concerns about crop performance across several sectors.

Apple growers are among the most exposed. Dry conditions in November and December have heightened concerns over potential losses, particularly as expected snowfall or rainfall in late December and early January has not materialised. Growers report that the lack of winter precipitation is affecting crop health and raising uncertainty for the coming season.

The India Meteorological Department has indicated that light rain or snowfall may occur in higher-altitude areas in the coming days. However, forecasts suggest limited chances of widespread rainfall or heavy snowfall.

"Snowfall is crucial for a good apple crop. For the past two years, there has been insufficient snowfall, causing apple-producing areas to shrink continuously. If it doesn't snow on time this year as well, the losses could be even greater," said Anand Bisht, an apple farmer.

According to Bisht, apple cultivation depends on a chilling requirement of approximately 1,000 to 1,600 hours, with temperatures falling to around minus 7 degrees Celsius. "Rising temperatures due to climate change are making apple cultivation increasingly difficult," he said.

The situation has also drawn attention from the state government. Ganesh Joshi, Agriculture and Horticulture Minister of Uttarakhand, said officials are monitoring developments. "The current situation is a matter of concern. We have initiated a survey to assess the situation and have instructed officials to communicate with farmers and assess the damage," he said.

