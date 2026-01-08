Azerbaijan fig imports reach 113 tons in 2025

Between January and October 2025, Azerbaijan imported 113.3 tons of figs, both fresh and dried, with a total value of US$546,000. According to data from the State Statistical Committee cited by Report, import volumes increased by 53% year on year, while import value rose by 17% over the same period.

Türkiye remained one of the supplying countries, exporting 25 tons of figs to Azerbaijan. This represented a 62% decrease in volume compared with the previous year, while the import value declined by 60% to US$168,000. Uzbekistan supplied 32.4 tons of figs valued at US$155,000, marking the first recorded imports from that country in the previous year.

Saudi Arabia accounted for 44.8 tons of fig imports with a value of US$131,000. In 2025, Azerbaijan imported figs from Saudi Arabia for the first time in 14 years, based on publicly available foreign trade statistics dating back to 2011. Imports from Iran reached 10.4 tons, reflecting a 25% increase in volume year on year, while the import value rose by 76% to US$88,400. Afghanistan supplied 0.6 tons of figs with a total value of US$3,100, also representing a new source compared with the previous year.

The data highlight changes in Azerbaijan's sourcing structure for fig imports during 2025, with new supplying countries entering the market alongside reduced volumes from established origins.

Source: Report