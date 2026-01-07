Indian apple growers protest HPMC operations in Himachal Pradesh

Apple growers staged a protest outside the headquarters of the Horticulture Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation in Shimla, India, raising concerns over procurement procedures, the Market Intervention Scheme, and the operational management of the corporation. The orchardists submitted a memorandum to the HPMC Managing Director requesting action on the issues raised.

The growers, led by BJP leader Chetan Singh Bragta, said farmers faced difficulties during apple procurement despite holding valid horticulture cards. According to the protesters, officials requested additional revenue documents even though horticulture cards already contain orchard and produce details. They said this resulted in delays, payment issues, and added pressure during the marketing period.

Concerns were also raised over HPMC operations during the apple season. Growers said that collection centres in several areas were not opened on time, daily lifting limits were imposed, and trucks were not dispatched in locations where road access was available. As a result, apples worth nearly ₹20 crore, about US$2.4 million, were reported to have gone uncollected, leading to losses for orchardists.

Environmental issues formed part of the protest. The growers alleged that spoiled apples were disposed of without following established procedures or conducting environmental assessments. They said the dumping posed environmental and public health risks.

Questions were also raised over the transparency of the Market Intervention Scheme. BJP representatives said the World Bank-funded online module was not implemented. They said procurement figures and details of losses under MIS have not been publicly disclosed.

The protesters also referred to the financial position of HPMC. According to the BJP, about 4,000 metric tonnes of unsold apple juice concentrate, valued at around ₹48 crore or about US$5.8 million, are currently held by the corporation. They said HPMC is reporting losses of nearly ₹80 crore, equivalent to around US$9.6 million.

The BJP called for a vigilance inquiry into procurement practices, apple wastage, financial outcomes, and environmental issues. Additional demands included refunds of fines imposed on orchard owners in 2023 for alleged apple dumping, immediate clearance of pending MIS payments, and timely supply of spray oil, fertilisers, and other inputs.

The party said it would continue to pursue the matter through public actions and legislative channels if the issues are not addressed.

Source: The News Himachal