Indian potato farmers protest low prices in Assam

Potato farmers from the Sadiya region of Tinsukia district in Assam, India, staged a road blockade on Monday to protest falling farmgate prices and the role of intermediaries in local trade.

According to officials, around 300 farmers walked to the national highway, accompanied by seven to eight tractors, and unloaded potatoes at the 8 Mile area, bringing traffic to a halt. The action resulted in long vehicle queues on both sides of the road, with protesters raising slogans against the state government over the lack of market safeguards for growers.

Farmers from the area stated that Sadiya is one of Assam's main potato-producing regions, yet traders and middlemen were purchasing potatoes at only Rs 6 to Rs 7 per kg (US$0.07–0.08) and selling the same produce in the market at Rs 10 to Rs 14 per kg (US$0.12–0.17). They said this price gap allowed intermediaries to capture margins while growers were unable to cover production costs.

"We are forced to sell our produce at throwaway prices as there is no proper market facility in Sadiya. Middlemen buy cheaply and sell at almost double the rate, while farmers incur losses," said one of the protesters.

The farmers also opposed the procurement of potatoes from other Indian states, arguing that locally produced volumes in Assam were sufficient and should be prioritised. They said the absence of a structured marketing infrastructure often leads to distress sales and crop wastage.

Following the disruption, district officials arrived at the site and entered into discussions with the protesters. During the talks, farmers called for the establishment of a dedicated potato market in Sadiya and the development of cold storage facilities to manage post-harvest handling and reduce losses.

Officials told the farmers that their demands would be forwarded to higher authorities for review. After the assurance, the protesters cleared the highway and dispersed, but said further action could follow if no measures are taken to address pricing, market access, and storage constraints.

