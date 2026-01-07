Thailand raises durian standards as Chinese inspections tighten

Thailand's Office of Agricultural Economics has advised durian exporters to strengthen quality control measures as China applies stricter import inspections and competition from neighbouring producing countries intensifies.

According to OAE secretary-general Piraphan Khorthong, Thai durian exporters are facing increased pressure from suppliers in Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Cambodia. At the same time, China is applying tighter screening procedures on incoming shipments.

Piraphan said Chinese authorities are rigorously testing durians for prohibited substances and contamination, including Basic Yellow 2 dye and cadmium. He said exporters should source fruit only from orchards certified under Good Agricultural Practice standards, while cleaning, packing, and handling must comply with Good Manufacturing Practice requirements.

As a result, both orchards and export packing facilities must be registered with Thailand's Department of Agriculture to receive certification for shipments to China.

Piraphan also suggested exporters consider using the Laos–China high-speed rail link as an alternative to road transport. He said rail shipments can deliver durians to Kunming within two days. However, he noted that rail transport costs are around 10–15 per cent higher than road haulage, although improved temperature control may help preserve fruit condition during transit.

Despite market pressures, Thailand's durian production is forecast to increase this year. The OAE estimates output in 2026 at 1.781 million tons, representing a 15.71 per cent rise compared with last year. Total planted area is projected at around 1.391 million rai, equivalent to approximately 222,560 hectares, up 9.93 per cent from 1.265 million rai, or about 202,400 hectares, in the previous season.

Export figures show rising volumes but lower values. In 2024, Thailand exported 859,157 tons of durian worth 134.852 billion baht (approximately US$3.74 billion). In 2025, export volumes increased to 982,016 tons, while export value declined to 125.868 billion baht (approximately US$3.49 billion).

The OAE said exporters need to adapt to stricter compliance requirements and changing logistics options as production continues to expand and competition in key markets increases.

Source: The Nation