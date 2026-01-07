Thailand registers Sawi pineapple from Chumphon as GI product

Thailand's Department of Intellectual Property has registered the Sawi pineapple as a geographical indication product for Chumphon province, according to Auramon Supthaweethum, Director-General of the department under the Ministry of Commerce.

The registration was announced late last year and makes the Sawi pineapple the seventh GI product from Chumphon. The product is based on the Queen pineapple variety grown in the Sawi district, where production areas range from foothill slopes to low-lying plains.

According to the Department of Intellectual Property, local growing conditions play a central role in defining the fruit's characteristics. Well-drained soils and mineral-rich water sources from the Tanaosri Hills contribute to pineapples with sweet, crisp flesh and a distinct aroma. The fruit is also identified by its small, slightly raised eyes, deep grooves, dry flesh with deep yellow colour, low fibre content, and a crunchy, edible core.

The Sawi pineapple is widely marketed along Phet Kasem Road (Highway 41), a main transport route connecting Thailand's southern provinces. The fruit is commonly sold to travellers and is recognised locally as a regional specialty.

With the new registration, the Sawi pineapple joins six previously registered GI products from Chumphon. These include Chumphon Leb Mue Nang bananas, Hom Thong Lamae bananas, Leuang Patew Chumphon rice, Khao Thalu coffee, Tham Sing Chumphon coffee, and Chumphon durian.

Auramon said these six GI products together generate an estimated annual value of more than 32.02 billion baht (approximately US$890 million) for the province. The figures highlight the role of origin-linked agricultural products in Chumphon's production landscape.

She explained that geographical indications are a form of intellectual property tied to local geographic factors such as soil, water availability, climate conditions, and production know-how. GI registration establishes defined production standards and helps ensure traceability and product consistency.

According to the department, GI status can support producer incomes by differentiating products from non-origin-labelled goods and by reinforcing quality control systems. It also links agricultural production to specific locations, helping maintain traditional production practices alongside commercial supply chains.

