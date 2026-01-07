Fruit and berry processing plant opens in Turkestan

A new plant for deep processing of apples and other fruits has started operations in the Tyulkubas district of the Turkestan region, Kazakhstan, part of national efforts to increase added value in agricultural production.

The facility produces 100% natural juice without additives, fruit purees, apple powder, and baby food products. The plant is equipped with modern automated machinery from China and meets current production standards.

The processing capacity is up to 5,000 tons of apples per year, with daily processing of up to 30 tons. The plant uses its own raw materials, with apples sourced from 300 hectares of local orchards, while the remainder is stored in a 2,000-ton fruit warehouse for winter sales. In the future, the plant plans to process substandard apples from local farmers.

Source: gurk.kz