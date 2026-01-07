Uzbekistan extends zero import duties on selected food until 2027

Uzbekistan has extended zero customs duties on the import of selected fresh food products, including certain vegetables, bananas, citrus fruits, legumes, and other essential food and consumer goods, until January 1, 2027.

These measures were first introduced in May 2022 for 22 food items and expanded in March 2023 to cover 36 product categories. Vice Prime Minister, together with relevant ministries, is tasked with proposing adjustments to the list of zero-duty goods as needed, taking into account food security, population needs, and domestic price stability.

Imports from countries without most-favored-nation status will also remain exempt from double duties or additional tariffs. The decision aims to maintain the availability of essential goods and support stability in Uzbekistan's domestic market.

