Atyrau opens large logistics center to stabilize food prices

A major agrologistics project, ITC WEST, has started operations in the Atyrau region, Kazakhstan, aimed at developing modern infrastructure to stabilize food prices, according to the Regional Communications Service.

The logistics center covers 30 hectares, including 8,200 m² of vegetable storage with 28 temperature-controlled chambers. The temperature range is –25 °C to +25 °C, monitored automatically along with humidity and microclimate systems. The facility uses energy-efficient engineering solutions for uninterrupted operation.

Construction began two years ago to reduce costs for essential food products. The site includes Class "A" warehouses, five railway tracks, a container yard, company-owned transport, and production facilities. The vegetable storage capacity totals 15,500 tons.

A unique feature for Western Kazakhstan is the banana ripening chamber, allowing bananas to mature in stages depending on consumer demand before release to the market, according to center director Baurzhan Zholmukhanov.

Source: gurk.kz