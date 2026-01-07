Kazakhstan considers potato export quotas

The Kazakh government is considering introducing quotas on potato exports following a reduced potato harvest in neighbouring Russia, a situation authorities say could trigger increased demand for Kazakh supplies and lead to large export volumes.

According to APK News, the proposed measures would require farmers to sell part of their harvest on the domestic market to stabilise prices and safeguard food availability. The initiative is being discussed amid concerns that shortages in Russia could redirect regional demand toward Kazakhstan.

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said Russia's potato harvest in the organised sector declined to 7.3 million tons, down 1.5 million tons from the previous year. The reduced availability could stimulate purchases from Central Asian countries that previously relied on Russian potatoes.

In 2025, Kazakhstan harvested more than 2.9 million tons of potatoes. Average yields reached 225.9 centners per hectare, with the crop grown on 131.2 thousand hectares. Household farms accounted for 36% of total production. The main export destination remains Uzbekistan, which represents more than 90% of total potato exports.

To secure the domestic supply, the government has already contracted 146.8 thousand tons of potatoes for the local market. Authorities are now evaluating a quota mechanism that would introduce counter obligations for larger producers. Under the proposal, exporters would be allowed to ship up to 50% of their harvest abroad only if the remaining volume is sold domestically.

Officials also pointed to weather-related factors supporting the need for tighter controls. High humidity and early frosts have negatively affected potato storability, increasing the risk of losses during longer storage and transport periods.

The potential export restrictions are intended to balance domestic market stability with Kazakhstan's role as a regional supplier, while responding to shifting supply conditions in Russia and neighbouring markets.

