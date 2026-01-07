Sri Lankan growers oppose post cyclone vegetable imports

The National Agrarian Unity (NAU) organisation in Sri Lanka has accused the government of using the impact of Cyclone Ditwah to justify vegetable imports, despite what it described as a sufficient local supply.

Speaking to The Daily Morning, NAU president Anuradha Thennakoon said vegetable production this year has been strong, with adequate volumes harvested in major farming areas including Kandy, Bandarawela, Badulla, and Matale.

"There is no shortage of vegetables. The wholesale price of a kilo of carrots is around Rs. 300 now. At the same time last year, it was about Rs. 2,000. However, the Government is planning imports by citing an expected shortage during the festive season," he said. Based on current exchange levels, Rs.300 is equivalent to about US$1.00 per kg, compared with roughly US$6.70 per kg a year earlier.

Thennakoon alleged that the Ministry of Trade, Commerce, and Food Security is planning imports for personal gain, with support from the Ministry of Agriculture. "If this goes ahead, it will eventually collapse local vegetable farming," he said.

Vegetable prices increased in several markets following Cyclone Ditwah, with transport disruption and supply chain interruptions reported in some production and distribution areas. Traders attributed the price movements to temporary logistical constraints linked to the weather event. Prices have since shown signs of stabilisation as transport links improved and supply resumed.

The NAU maintains that short-term logistical disruptions should not be used as a basis for import decisions when domestic production is available. According to the organisation, allowing imports under these conditions could place pressure on farmgate prices and affect grower returns during the current marketing period.

Source: The Morning