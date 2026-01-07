Azerbaijan imports 45,500 tons of bananas

From January to October 2025, Azerbaijan imported 45,523.24 tons of fresh or dried bananas and plantains, according to official statistics cited by Oxu.Az. The total value of these imports reached $45.38 million.

For comparison, in the same period of 2024, Azerbaijan imported 48,311.16 tons of bananas worth $39.99 million. Although the import volume decreased by approximately 3,200 tons this year, the total cost of supplies increased by around $6 million.

Official data indicate that the average price per kilogram of imported bananas was about $1, while retail prices currently range from 2.5 to 3 Azerbaijani manats per kilogram.

Source: oxu.az