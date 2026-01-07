Azerbaijan exports 1,828 tons of cucumbers and gherkins

From January to October 2025, Azerbaijan exported 1,828.3 tons of cucumbers, including gherkins, according to official statistics cited by Oxu.Az. The majority of these exports went to Russia, totaling 1,712.2 tons, while 38.2 tons were sent to Ukraine and 76.6 tons to Georgia.

During the same period, Azerbaijan imported 2,151.4 tons of cucumbers, with Iran supplying almost all of the volume (2,150.74 tons) and Turkmenistan providing only 640 kg.

Compared to the same period in 2024, exports slightly decreased from 1,885.3 tons, while imports fell from 2,571.3 tons.

In monetary terms, Azerbaijan earned $1.6 million from cucumber exports and spent approximately $1.2 million on imports in January–October 2025. Last year, the figures were $2 million for exports and $1.4 million for imports.

Source: oxu.az