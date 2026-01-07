Kazakhstan launches largest mushroom farm in the country

ECO GLADE LLP has invested KZT 11.3 billion in constructing the largest mushroom production complex in Kazakhstan, located in the Kyzylzhar Special Economic Zone in North Kazakhstan, according to APK Novosti.

The modern farm is one of the largest and most technologically advanced of its kind in the country. The facility can produce up to 2,400 tonnes of mushrooms annually, covering the full processing cycle to ensure high product quality. The project is expected to boost the local economy by creating jobs, increasing the share of domestic mushrooms on the local market, and reducing reliance on imports.

Plans are underway to further expand the complex, including the construction of an on-site compost plant with a capacity of 4,000 tonnes per year, and increasing the mushroom farm's production to 4,800 tonnes annually.

Source: apk-news.kz