Lower potato harvest in Russia may boost demand for Kazakh exports, government says

Kazakhstan's government is considering export regulation measures for potatoes amid rising external demand and concerns over domestic supply, according to statements by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov cited by APK Novosti.

The issue was raised in Parliament after Kazakh farmers expressed concern about a possible export ban. In response, the government said its priority is to stabilize the domestic market and ensure food security, while closely monitoring export flows.

In 2025, Kazakhstan planted potatoes on 131,200 hectares. Agricultural producers accounted for 84,500 hectares, while households and small plots represented about 36% of the total planted area. Average yields reached 22.6 tonnes per hectare, and total production exceeded 2.9 million tonnes.

As of early December, Kazakhstan exported 407,000 tonnes of potatoes in 2025. More than 90% of this volume was shipped to Uzbekistan. Potato imports during the first ten months of the year totaled 201,500 tonnes.

The government noted that Russia's potato harvest has declined. In 2024, total potato production in Russia fell to 17.8 million tonnes, while output in the organized sector dropped to 7.3 million tonnes, around 1.5 million tonnes below the 2023 peak. The 2025 harvest is estimated at 7.5–7.6 million tonnes. This reduction may limit Russian exports and increase demand for Kazakh potatoes from Central Asian countries.

To prevent market imbalances, Kazakhstan is monitoring stocks through the national traceability system and has secured domestic supply contracts totaling 146,800 tonnes, slightly above estimated needs. The country operates 977 vegetable storage facilities with a combined capacity of 2.5 million tonnes.

If necessary, the government may introduce temporary export restrictions or quotas. One option under discussion involves limiting large producers to exporting up to 50% of their output, while requiring the remaining volume to be sold domestically. Authorities say this approach would help protect internal supply while preserving established export channels.

