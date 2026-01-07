Azerbaijan export revenues from fruits and vegetables increased by 28.6%

Between January and November 2025, Azerbaijan exported 762,300 tons of fruits and vegetables valued at USD 807.5 million, according to APA-Economics, citing calculations based on data from the State Customs Committee. The figures point to strong year-on-year growth in both volume and value.

Compared with the same period in 2024, export revenues from fruits and vegetables increased by 28.6%, or USD 179.5 million, while export volumes rose by 25%, equivalent to an additional 152,200 tons. In the first eleven months of last year, Azerbaijan exported around 610,000 tons of fruits and vegetables worth USD 628 million.

Tomatoes remained the country's leading export product in this category, generating USD 175.5 million from shipments totaling 158,300 tons. Hazelnuts followed with exports valued at USD 150.5 million, despite a relatively low volume of 17,400 tons, reflecting their higher unit price. Other major exports included persimmons worth USD 107.7 million (145,900 tons), apples at USD 65.9 million (93,900 tons), pomegranates valued at USD 31.4 million (32,100 tons), and potatoes totaling USD 28.3 million (71,000 tons).

Overall, fruits and vegetables accounted for 3.45% of Azerbaijan's total exports during the reporting period and represented 24.34% of non-oil exports, underlining the sector's growing importance in diversifying the country's export base.