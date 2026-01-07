Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Hazelnut exports rise sharply, with Italy, Spain, and Germany as main markets

Georgian mandarin exports to Russia drop sharply in November 2025

In November 2025, Georgian mandarin shipments to Russia fell to 5,200 tons, a 25% decrease compared to the same month in 2024 and the lowest November volume in three years, according to Georgia's Customs Service (RIA Novosti).

In monetary terms, imports were valued at $3.8 million, around $500,000 less than a year earlier.

From January to November 2025, total mandarin imports from Georgia reached 7,000 tons, 2.6 times lower than in the same period of 2024. Revenue fell 2.3 times to $4.9 million.

The decline is partly due to rising competition from other exporters, including Turkey and Egypt, which have increased citrus deliveries to Russia.

In addition to mandarins, Georgia exported a total of 16,900 tons of hazelnuts during January–November 2025, generating $146 million, a 62% increase compared to the same period in 2024. The average export price rose to $8.66 per kg, up from $6 per kg. The main importers of Georgian hazelnuts were Italy ($28 million), Spain ($20 million), and Germany ($11 million).

Exports of Georgian walnuts to Syria also surged, increasing by 1,876% to $7 million, reflecting a recovery and strengthening of trade relations with the country.

Source: bizzone.info

