Myanmar looks to export avocados to China

Myanmar Trade Promotion Organization (MyanTrade) is actively working to establish an avocado export protocol with China, aiming to begin shipments in the 2026–2027 financial year in line with the import standards of the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China (GACC).

Currently, avocado is not listed among the 18 product groups requiring GACC registration, allowing exporters to apply directly for permits via the China International Trade Single Window using their own accounts. GACC's Department of Animal and Plant Quarantine oversees quarantine checks for imported agricultural items such as unroasted coffee beans, cocoa beans, fresh and dehydrated vegetables, plant seasonings, edible grains, dried beans, oil seeds, and herbal products. Registration for these products is limited to authorized authorities, not private companies, and all imports must comply with maximum residue limits to meet Chinese regulatory standards.

Myanmar's avocado exports remain limited, with just 3,000 tonnes shipped previously, mainly to Thailand. This year, the country aims to increase its export target to 5,000 tonnes, reflecting growing ambitions to tap into new markets and expand avocado trade under structured compliance with Chinese regulations.

Source: www.gnlm.com.mm