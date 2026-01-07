China to open for fresh jackfruit from Vietnam from June 2026

China will officially allow imports of fresh jackfruits from Vietnam starting June 1, 2026, according to the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC). The move follows the Protocol on the export of fresh jackfruits signed between GACC and Vietnam's Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, and is guided by China's current legal regulations.

To facilitate smooth customs clearance, all orchards and packing facilities exporting jackfruits must be registered and approved by authorities in both countries, with export codes published and regularly updated on the GACC website. Export orchards are required to implement comprehensive quality management and traceability systems, apply Good Agricultural Practices (GAP), maintain field sanitation, collect fallen or rotten fruits, and enforce integrated pest management (IPM). Vietnam is responsible for managing pests of concern to China in line with ISPM 6 standards and conducting year-round orchard monitoring.

Packing facilities must meet strict hygiene and technical standards, including clean, hardened floors, separate zones for raw and finished products, and proper fruit selection and grading to remove diseased or pest-infested fruits and debris. Fruit surfaces must be cleaned with high-pressure air or water sprays, and packaging materials must comply with China's phytosanitary requirements; wooden materials must meet ISPM 15 standards.

Before export, Vietnamese authorities will quarantine-sample 2% of consignments, with the potential to reduce to 1% if no violations occur within a year. Upon arrival, Chinese customs will conduct strict inspections, with any shipments containing live pests, soil, or plant residues subject to return or destruction. This framework aims to ensure the safe and compliant entry of Vietnamese jackfruits into the Chinese market.

