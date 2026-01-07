Mango flowering significantly delayed in Jagtial district

Mango farmers in Jagtial district are growing anxious as flowering has been significantly delayed this season, raising fears of poor yields. Typically, mango trees flower from November to the first week of January, but only five to 10 percent of trees have bloomed so far, according to horticulture officials.

Farmers had sprayed pesticides in anticipation of insect attacks, yet the absence of flowers has intensified their concerns. Officials attribute the delay to unusually cold nights, sudden climatic changes, and sharp variations between day and night temperatures. Continued rainfall in September and October kept soil moisture high, while cyclonic conditions and cold spells have further affected early flowering. Sooty mould caused by honeydew has also damaged some crops.

Jagtial, a major mango hub in the erstwhile Karimnagar region, has orchards spanning around 37,000 acres. The local mango market attracts traders from Delhi and other parts of India, making the district a key supplier for domestic trade. Officials warn that last year, delayed flowering followed by extreme heat destroyed nearly half the flowers, and they fear a similar situation could occur this season. Farmers are closely monitoring weather patterns, hoping conditions improve to ensure a viable harvest.

Source: telanganatoday.com