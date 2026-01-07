GI-tagged Indi Lime from India exported to Oman for the first time

India has achieved a major milestone in agricultural exports with the shipment of three metric tonnes (MTs) of GI-tagged Indi Lime from Vijayapura district, Karnataka, to Oman on 19 December 2025. This follows the fruit's successful debut in Dubai on 24 August 2025, where initial exports of 3 MTs grew to nearly 12 MTs due to strong market response.

As part of market diversification, 350 kg of GI-tagged Indi Lime was also exported to the United Kingdom. To date, Vijayapura has exported approximately 12.35 MTs of this unique citrus fruit. Known for its distinctive aroma, high juice content, and long shelf life, Indi Lime's GI status has strengthened its competitiveness in international markets.

The Oman export gains added significance under the India-Oman Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA/FTA), which enhances bilateral trade, market access, and competitiveness for Indian agricultural and processed food products.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has actively supported the promotion, branding, and export of GI-tagged produce, helping farmers access premium international markets and improve income while reducing dependence on domestic price fluctuations. The growing global demand for GI-tagged Indi Lime underscores India's potential as a supplier of high-quality, region-specific agricultural products, offering new opportunities for farmers and strengthening the country's agri-export ecosystem.

Source: www.malaysiasun.com