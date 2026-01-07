Israel and Azerbaijan investigate forged certificates in tomato imports

Israeli authorities are investigating a sophisticated scheme involving forged phytosanitary certificates used for tomato shipments declared as originating from Azerbaijan. The irregularities were uncovered during a routine inspection by Israel's Ministry of Agriculture at the port of Ashdod.

According to the ministry, several consignments of tomatoes were accompanied by falsified phytosanitary documents. In some cases, the certificates referenced a website designed to imitate the official portal of the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency. Since the end of September, a total of 47 containers of tomatoes with forged certificates have entered Israel.

Israeli officials warned that agricultural products imported without proper phytosanitary control in the country of origin pose serious risks, including threats to public health, potential introduction of pests and diseases, and economic damage to the domestic agricultural sector.

The Ministry of Agriculture emphasized that the falsification was carried out without the involvement of Azerbaijani authorities. The investigation is being conducted in close cooperation with counterparts in Baku.

Tomato imports from Azerbaijan began in 2023 as part of a broader Israeli government initiative to diversify sources of fruit and vegetable imports. Currently, Israel allows tomato imports from 31 countries.

Source: www.newsru.co.il