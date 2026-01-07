Australia sees melon supply tight ahead of Christmas

Australia is experiencing reduced availability of rockmelons and honeydew melons in the lead-up to the Christmas period, following a year marked by weather-related disruptions in key growing regions.

Both crops have been affected by recent cool conditions across major production areas, which have limited volumes reaching the retail market. Retailers have flagged supply constraints to consumers, indicating that availability remains restricted.

A customer notice issued by Coles stated: "Due to recent cool weather across key growing regions, there is limited availability of rockmelon. We are working closely with our suppliers to improve supply as quickly as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience caused." A similar notice has been posted for honeydew melons.

As a result of the lower supply, retail prices for both rockmelons and honeydew melons are higher than typically expected for this time of year. The situation reflects broader impacts of adverse weather on Australian fruit production during the current season, with supply recovery dependent on improving growing conditions in the coming weeks.

