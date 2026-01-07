ABL acquires SCF Containers in Australia and New Zealand

Asian Bulk Logistics (ABL Group) and ICG have confirmed the completion of ABL's acquisition of 100% of SCF Containers, a supplier of shipping container solutions operating across Australia and New Zealand. SCF provides intermodal containers, tank containers, and on-site storage units for a range of applications.

The transaction expands ABL's operational presence in Australia and aligns with its strategy to broaden activities beyond energy commodities into sectors including retail, consumer goods, construction, and chemicals. The acquisition follows ABL's earlier purchases of One Rail Australia in 2023 and Transshipment Service Australia in 2025.

© SCF

SCF operates a national network with sites in Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, Perth, Darwin, and Townsville. Its activities include container rental and sales, container design and maintenance, refrigerated containers, tank units, and site sheds.

ABL President Director Ika Heru Beth Ari said the acquisition supports ABL's growth plans and market positioning. ICG Managing Director James Giannas noted SCF's development in recent years and said the transaction marks a new phase for the business under ABL ownership.

SCF CEO Justin Speedy stated that SCF will continue operating under existing arrangements, with no immediate changes for customers following the acquisition.

Source: Container News